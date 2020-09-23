Home and Away spoilers: Can Bella Nixon win back boyfriend Nikau?

Is it really all over for Bella and her boyfriend Nikau on Home and Away? Or is there an unexpected way for Bella to convince Nikau to forgive her?

Things are falling apart for Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The teenager is still under pressure from her policeman brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) to help him cover-up the truth about the murder of their hated dad, Ross Nixon last year.

But now it looks like Bella has lost boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox Reo).

Nikau is still feeling betrayed by the way Bella abandoned him in the mountains, and went into hiding when she was trying to avoid police questioning about Ross.

Bella confesses to family friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) about the night she and Nikau spent together while they were on the run.

But now it looks like it is all over!

Is there a way for Bella to get back in Nikau’s good books?

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is still feeling like an awkward third wheel, after finding out boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has a SECRET son, Jai, with his ex-lover, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic).

She feels further pushed out of the picture when Amber makes it clear Ziggy has no place in the situation with her, Dean and Jai!

But WHY is Amber still not prepared to tell Jai that Dean is his dad and not just a “really good friend”?

Elsewhere, Colby continues to flirt with trouble and Detective Angelo Rosetta’s (Luke Jacobz) wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson).

Dean warns Colby he is messing in enemy territory.

But Colby is confident he can use Angelo and Taylor’s marriage troubles to his advantage, and throw Angelo off the scent from discovering the truth about Ross’s murder.

