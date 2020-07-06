Home and Away spoilers: Are Ben Astoni and Gemma Parata a couple?

What's the deal with Ben Astoni and Gemma after spending the night together at his motel room on Home and Away? Gemma's son Nikau is NOT happy!

It’s the morning after the night before for Ben Astoni (played by Rohan Nichol) and Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But the question is, what really happened between the pair in newly-single Ben’s motel room?

Did they take their flirty friendship to the next level. Or just innocently fall asleep in each other’s arms?

Unfortunately, Gemma’s teenage son, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) jumps to his own conclusion and is furious that his mum stayed out overnight.

Gemma, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne) are all alarmed when Nikau SNAPS and angrily accuses Gemma of disrespecting the memory of his late dad, Mikaere!

Will Nikau’s angry reaction to the situation mean trouble for Gemma and Ben’s blossoming romance?

Will their relationship be history before it has even begun?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) remains unaware that his teenage son, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) has discovered he is dying.

Wanting to have some happy memories of his long-lost dad, who he only recently met, Ryder wants travelling musician, Evan to put on a LIVE gig at Salt.

After Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) catches Evan having a coughing fit, he reluctantly reveals his lungs are too damaged to sing at the gig.

Is Ryder in for a crushing disappointment. Or will Evan find a way to make sure the show goes on?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5