Home and Away spoilers: Will Ben Astoni convince wife Maggie to stay?

The clock is ticking as Ben Astoni has just 12 hours to convince estranged wife Maggie to stick around in the Bay on Home and Away!

Just as Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) was leaving Summer Bay behind for a new life in Italy, her estranged husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) has made a desperate plea for her to stay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

The couple’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is surprised to see them back in town together.

So does this mean the Astoni marriage may not be doomed after all?

Maggie is NOT convinced, and reckons Ben’s big declaration of love is too little, too late.

In fact, Maggie decides Ben has 12 hours to convince her why she should stick around.

Is Ben prepared to step-up to the challenge, and FINALLY forgive Maggie over her past fling with his brother, Marco?

Meanwhile, after the news that John Palmer (Shane Withington) is being discharged from hospital, his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) begins getting the Palmer house ready for his return.

However, with John and Marilyn’s marriage still on shaky ground, family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is still worried if it’s a good idea that Marilyn becomes John’s full-time carer.

Elsewhere in the Bay, gym owner Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) looks into introducing a yoga class for mums with babies.

But is this a good idea, as Jasmine’s behaviour around her baby stepdaughter, Grace becomes increasingly possessive and she continues to pose as Grace’s mum in an online message forum?

