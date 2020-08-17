Home and Away spoilers: Blast from the past for Willow Harris!

An unsuspecting Willow is next to be on the receiving end of Amber's anger on Home and Away. Can the ex-friends find a way to call a truce?

New-gal-in-town, Amber (played by Madeleine Jevic) has a few old grudges to settle now she’s in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amber has connections to the old Mangrove River crew, including ex-lover, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

But the feisty home carer has vowed NEVER to forgive Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) over the death of her brother, Jai. Colby was a part of the Mangrove River crew until he turned his life around and became a policeman.

In today’s episode of the Aussie soap, angry Amber confronts Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) over what happened to her brother, Jai.

Dean tries to keep the peace during a heated beachside confrontation.

But Willow is left reeling from Amber’s angry accusations.

Can Dean find a way to convince Amber to let the past go. Or does she intend to even the score with Colby?

Meanwhile, Amber is also butting heads with John Palmer (Shane Withington) at the Palmer house. But in a good way.

Having been hired as John’s carer while he recovers from a stroke, the Surf Club boss starts to appreciate Amber’s strong will and tough love approach to his rehab.

John agrees to have Amber as his full-time carer.

But where does that leave John’s wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) who is starting to feel like an unwelcome stranger in her own home?

