Home and Away spoilers: Can KILLER Colby Thorne fool Angelo Rosetta?

Killer cop Colby Thorne is convinced he has covered his tracks over Ross's murder on Home and Away. But will Angelo see through his lies?

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) is being haunted by flashbacks of the fateful day he and best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) covered-up Colby’s murder of his hated stepdad, Ross Nixon last year on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But policeman Colby must try and keep his cool, when he discovers Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz, who is reprising the role for the first time since 2011) is in town and wants to talk to him.

Having come-up with a convincing coverstory, Colby decides to meet with Angelo.

Colby is convinced he can fool and outsmart the lead detective on the case.

But Colby’s teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), who knows his KILLER SECRET is not convinced. She’s afraid her big brother will be going to prison if the truth comes out…

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) worries his sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) is rushing into rebuilding a relationship with troubled Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).

It wasn’t so long ago that Jasmine was posing as the mum of Tori’s baby daughter, Grace.

However, since it’s the one-year anniversary of Jasmine’s doomed marriage to Robbo, Tori feels terrible that Jasmine has the painful memories of her tragic loss to deal with.

Despite Justin’s concerns, can Tori and Jasmine now take a BIG step forward to repairing their damaged relationship?

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is making a good recovery after his stroke.

But that’s bad news for everyone else as bossy John starts to take control of the running of the Surf Club again.

John is not at all impressed by the way Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has run the Club in his absence.

And when John takes Alf to task over the financial books and various paperwork, it’s not long before the pair clash!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5