Home and Away spoilers: Will Christian Green apologise to Lewis Hayes?

Christian Green is left reeling when he investigates the SHOCK claim made against him by nurse Lewis on Home and Away. Will he apologise?

Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) is shocked by the accusation he was responsible for the death of Lewis Hayes' (Luke Arnold) wife, Anna on Home and Away.

Christian claims he cannot remember the case.

But when Christian and fiancee, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) investigate Lewis’ claim, they make a SHOCK discovery…

Christian knows he must make amends for what happened in the past.

But is Lewis ready to listen?

Meanwhile, nurse Lewis is wondering if he should QUIT his job at Northern District Hospital after his confrontation with Christian.

Lewis is unsure if he will ever get an apology from Dr Green.

However, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) reckons Lewis should not give up so easily.

Plus, Jasmine has her own reasons for wanting Lewis to stick around in the Bay.

The two have been getting closer after opening up about their pasts.

After that recent near kiss on the pier, could it be Jasmine and Lewis are about to seal the deal for real?

Elsewhere, it’s all systems go in the election race for the role of Surf Club President.

Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) continues to champion John Palmer (Shane Withington) to win the election against Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is worried her dad is giving-up, when he refuses to attend a fancy dinner at the Surf Club.

John gives a speech to try and convince the members to vote for him. The next day members start to cast their votes.

WHO is going to win? Alf or John?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

