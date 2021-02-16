Home and Away spoilers: Christian Green PROPOSES to Tori Morgan!

Wow, talk about a whirlwind romance. On today's episode of Home and Away, Christian Green pops the question to girlfriend, Tori!

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) has been thrown by her brother, Justin’s (James Stewart) suggestion that she and boyfriend, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) should live together at the Morgan house on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tori is not sure she is quite ready to live with Christian just yet.

After all, the hospital medics have only been dating for a few months.

But it seems that might be long enough for Christian to consider putting a ring on it!

How will Tori react when Christian declares his love for her… and pops the question?

Is Tori ready to marry Christian?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has something to smile about when fellow nurse, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) reveals he has requested a transfer from the prison to work at Northern District Hospital.

As Jasmine and Lewis continue to open-up to each other about their pasts, could something romantic be brewing between them in the present?

Meanwhile, things are looking-up for John Palmer (Shane Withington), who has been invited out for dinner at Salt by stylish new-estate-agent-in-town, Susie McAllister.

However, John overthinks their “date” and gets stressed-out and decides to call for back-up.

WHO gatecrashes John and Susie’s dinner?

