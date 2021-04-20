Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Christian Green punch Lewis Hayes?

With his career hanging in the balance Christian Green takes his frustration out on Lewis Hayes on Home and Away! Has he just made things worse for himself?

Things are not looking good for Christian Green at Northern District Hospital on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pmon Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Another of the doctor’s patients has mysteriously died overnight.

Christian fears he may be to blame…

His professional reputation is on the line after several recent patient deaths at the hospital.

Things go from bad to worse when the family of the deceased patient requests an autopsy into the cause of death.

Alarmed over the turn of events, a drunk Christian takes his frustrations out on hospital nurse, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold).

Christian’s fiancée Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Lewis’s girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) are shocked when Christian punches Lewis!

But Lewis couldn’t be happier!

The nurse has been secretly trying to sabotage Christian at the hospital.

Will Lewis make more trouble for Christian by making an official complaint about the assault?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is still undecided over what to do about her pregnancy.

Mac’s ex-boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is back together with his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).

Does restaurant boss Mac want to go it alone and become a single mum?

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) offers housemate Mac emotional support.

But Mac’s mind is made up.

WHAT does she decide?

Elsewhere, John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) friends and family worry for his wellbeing.

John is devastated and heartbroken after everything that happened with conwoman, Susie McAllister.

After quitting his role as Surf Club President, John unexpectedly disappears!

John’s estranged wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) breaks into the Palmer house with help from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker).

But all they find is an empty bottle of booze and no sign of John…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR