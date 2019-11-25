Home and Away spoilers: Christmas In Summer Bay (Episode 1)

Deck the halls and hang the mistletoe! It's time to catch-up with your favourite stars of Home and Away in a series of Christmas specials!

With Home and Away now on a six-week break until the New Year (the series returns to Channel 5 on Monday 6th January, check our TV Guide for full listings), don’t despair if you’re already missing the folks of Summer Bay.

Home and Away: Christmas in Summer Bay is a six-part series, available exclusively on My5, presented by ex-Home and Away star Jason Smith (aka Robbie Hunter, he was on the series the same time as Chris Hemsworth!).

In each episode, Jason will be visiting a different Summer Bay location to meet the cast of the long-running Aussie soap to find out behind-the-scenes secrets and take a trip down memory lane with some classic clips from the show’s almost 32 years on air.

So it’s off to Summer Bay House for the first episode for festive fun with original cast member Ray Meagher (Alf), Emily Symons (Marilyn), Lynne McGranger (Irene), Georgie Parker (Roo), Shane Withington (John), Ada Nicodemou (Leah), Lukas Radovich (Ryder) and Belinda Giblin (Martha).

Get watching to get all the festive gossip direct from your Summer Bay faves!

New episodes of Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay will be released every week on My5 from 25th November