Home and Away spoilers: Colby Thorne gets ARRESTED!

Crafty copper Colby has so far managed to stay one step ahead of the law on Home and Away. But it looks like his luck is about to run out...

Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz) has been biding his time, waiting to arrest policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on suspicion of the murder of Colby’s stepdad, Ross Nixon on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But on today’s episode of the Aussie soap, it looks like that day has come…

Police detective Angelo is also out for payback on Colby after discovering the copper has been having an affair with Angelo’s wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson).

As Taylor reels from the discovery her husband has now rumbled the affair (after planting a secret listening device in the necklace he bought her!), she is in for another shock when Angelo asks her to now agree to testify against Colby in court!

Will Taylor agree to betray ex-lover Colby in the hope of reconciling with Angelo?

Meanwhile, the surprises keep coming as Angelo finally makes his move and swoops in to arrest Colby!

Elsewhere in the Bay, the Parata family face police questioning after the fight outside their house with the gang.

In order to protect Tane’s (Ethan Browne) connection with the drug dealers, older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and their nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) close ranks and lie that the bust-up was just over a woman.

Will the police believe the cover story?

ALSO, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has her bags packed, ready to move to New Zealand with boyfriend, Nikau.

But will her plans be turned upside down by both Colby and Nikau’s unexpected arrests?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5