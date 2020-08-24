Home and Away spoilers: Colby Thorne and Bella Nixon clash over Nikau

After policeman Colby interrupts Bella and Nikau's cosy night in together, the siblings continue to clash over Bella's boyfriend on Home and Away

Just as Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are getting cosy, the teenagers are interrupted by the return of Bella’s policeman brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After protective Colby once again warns Bella to stay away from Nikau, she snaps and warns him not to make her choose between him and Nikau.

Colby has long had suspicions that the Parata family have been involved with some local crimes including a break-in at the Diner.

But can the copper now put his prejudices about the Parata family aside or risk pushing Bella away?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) fears she has messed everything up between her and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) after coming clean about her feelings for Ari’s younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne).

After Ari storms off, Mackenzie shares her woes with her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

Dean encourages Mackenzie to fight for Ari, if he is definitely the one she wants.

But will angry Ari be prepared to hear her out as Mackenzie tries to explain her true feelings and win back his trust?

Elsewhere, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is talk of the town after moving out of the house she shares with estranged hubby, John Palmer (Shane Withington) and into a motel.

But family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) refuses to allow Marilyn to deal with her marriage break-up alone.

Alf insists Marilyn move into Summer Bay House.

Will lonely and emotional Marilyn accept Alf’s offer for a new start?

