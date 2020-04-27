Home and Away spoilers: Will Colby Thorne let Bella Nixon leave school?

Will Colby Thorne give Bella his permission when his teenager sister breaks the news she wants to leave school on Home and Away?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has made-up her mind that she wants to leave school on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But the teenager still hasn’t broken the news to her big brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin), who is still recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the leg in the line of duty.

Bella visits Colby at the hospital, hoping she can convince him to allow her to leave school and sign-up for a photography course at TAFE instead.

But they clearly both have different ideas about the future, and it’s not long before tempers flare between Bella and Colby! Will she manage to get her way?

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) are an unstoppable force as they both tackle their first shifts back in the Emergency Department at Northern District Hospital.

Things are going well until a car crash patient is rushed in for treatment, triggering traumatic memories for Jasmine of her husband, Robbo’s, final moments at the hospital…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) and her daughter Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) discuss the possibility of throwing a birthday bash for Maggie’s husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol).

But can they be sure Ben is definitely back in a good place and in the mood to celebrate after his battle with depression?

Home and Away continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:15pm on Channel 5