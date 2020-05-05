Home and Away spoilers: Will Colby Thorne catch out sister Bella Nixon?

Colby Thorne is released from hospital on Home and Away but returns home to a whole lot of trouble involving his teenage sister, Bella!

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) is ready to be discharged from hospital on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, what policeman Colby doesn’t know is that his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has been up to all kinds of mischief while he’s been gone!

Colby’s flatmate, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is in a panic when he discovers Bella somehow managed to sneak off and stay out all night with new friend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) while under his watch.

With Colby due home soon, Dean desperately tries to track down missing Bella before Colby finds out what’s going on…

Meanwhile, Bella and Nikau have spent the night at his uncle Tane Parata’s (Ethan Browne) house.

The teenagers realise they will be in BIG trouble when their families discover what they’ve been up to.

Will Bella and Nikau make it back to the Bay before anyone finds out what’s going on? Or will they be BUSTED?

Elsewhere, with Colby due home, his ex-girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is once again thinking about her feelings for Colby.

Could there still be a chance for the pair to reignite their previous relationship?

It looks like Colby feels the same as Mackenzie. However, an unwelcome delivery in the post could throw their reunion into jeopardy!

ALSO, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) continues to play peacekeeper between Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and her husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington).

But Roo is left feeling very worried after Marilyn makes a startling revelation…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5