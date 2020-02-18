Home and Away spoilers: Colby Thorne ARRESTS Dean Thompson!

Dean's gone back to being a boozy bad boy since his break-up with Ziggy on Home and Away. But his bad behaviour is about to get him arrested!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) has been hitting the bottle to drown his sorrows since his break-up with girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean’s sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is doing her best to keep him on the straight and narrow and refuses to serve him any alcohol at her restaurant, Salt.

However, with or without booze, Dean still manages to get himself into trouble when he starts flirting with the girlfriend of a male customer.

When the man realises Dean is hitting on his girlfriend, a fight breaks out and Dean swings a punch!

The next thing he knows, his policeman pal Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is on the scene… to arrest Dean!

Meanwhile, Ziggy is having a lot more luck as she gets stuck into her new job as a mechanic working for a racing team.

When Ziggy’s parents Ben (Rohan Nichol) and Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) make a surprise visit out to the racetrack, they are thrilled to see her at work.

However, Maggie can’t help but worry that Ziggy is barely acknowledging her break-up with Dean. Can it be, Ziggy has already moved on from the surfer dude?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, not only is Justin Morgan (James Stewart) worried about his sister Tori’s (Penny McNamee) recovery in hospital, he has just discovered his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has gone missing!

After driving around the Bay looking for Leah, Justin realises he has no choice but to report Leah as a missing person.

Was Leah’s behaviour out of the ordinary the last time he saw her? WHO was the mystery person who phoned Leah just before her disappearance?

Colby tries to put Justin’s mind at ease that Leah will turn up soon. But will it be enough to convince worried Justin that something terrible hasn’t happened to yet another person he loves?

Also, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is still reeling from the realisation that her girlfriend Alex Neilson’s (Zoe Ventoura) contract at Northern Districts Hospital will be finishing soon and she’ll be moving on from Summer Bay.

Unsure what this means for the future of their relationship, Willow visits Alex at the hospital, having made a SHOCK decision…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5