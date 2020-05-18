Home and Away spoilers: Will Colby Thorne have a fight with Ari Parata?

Uh-oh. Three's a crowd when jealous policeman Colby Thorne confronts Ari over getting involved with his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie on Home and Away!

It looks like there's a new love triangle in Summer Bay on Home and Away.

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) still can’t get his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) off his mind.

The trouble is, copper Colby has taken so long to decide how he feels about Mackenzie, she’s moved on and started hooking-up with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).

Mackenzie’s brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is not at all happy about what’s now happening between her and Ari, given Ari’s criminal past and time spent in prison.

However, Ari has now come clean about his past and Mackenzie couldn’t care less!

But policeman Colby does! So when he finds out from Dean WHO Mackenzie has been spending her nights with, he decides to get involved.

But Ari doesn’t take too kindly to Colby’s interference and warns him to get lost! Is it all about to kick-off?

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is back on the beat at the Diner for the first time since her kidnap ordeal.

However, when an impatient customer calls her “sweetheart”, Leah is triggered by memories of her control-freak kidnapper, Douglas… and SNAPS!

Elsewhere in the Bay, romance is blossoming between Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Nikau invites Bella out on a date.

But the two teenagers are both skint.

What will they do to make some money and add some fun to their date?

