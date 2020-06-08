Home and Away spoilers: Colby Thorne and Jasmine Delaney KISS!

Colby Thorne throws himself a drunken divorce party on Home and Away... which leads to an unexpected kiss between him and Jasmine!

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) feels like her world is spiralling on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After being confronted by her friends over her attachment to baby stepdaughter, Grace, hospital nurse Jasmine is feeling upset and misjudged.

Luckily, help is at hand in the shape of Colby Thorne’s (Tim Franklin) last-minute party to celebrate his divorce becoming final.

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor), his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and their friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) can only watch-on as Jasmine and Colby quickly become a drunken mess!

But that’s not the end of it.

Colby and Jasmine end-up having a drunken kiss on the sofa, which is interrupted by Willow and Dean!

Meanwhile, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) has been keeping an anxious vigil beside her husband, Ben’s (Rohan Nichol) hospital bed.

He was rushed to hospital after collapsing and it was discovered, Ben, who has been battling depression, has also been popping a load of extra pills to help with the stress he has been under recently.

Maggie is still trying to make amends after the revelation of her one-night stand with Ben’s brother, Marco rocked their marriage.

But it seems Ben is still unwilling to forgive and forget.

So Maggie decides it’s time to drop an ultimatum on Ben…

