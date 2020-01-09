Home and Away spoilers: WHO shouts at Colby Thorne and Mac Booth?

Just when it looks like Colby Thorne and Mackenzie Booth are re-connecting on Home and Away, someone publicly shames the pair at Salt!

Stroppy teenager Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) was furious when her big brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) got dumped by his girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bella is now going out of her way to make sure heartbroken Colby is kept away from Mackenzie, and making it VERY clear that she and Mackenzie are no longer friends!

However, Colby still can’t get his head around Mackenzie’s reasons for breaking-up with him so abruptly.

So when Colby finds restaurant boss Mackenzie at Salt and tries to convince her his police job isn’t so dangerous (especially now all that business with Robbo and the bad guys has been sorted out!), it seems the pair are about to re-connect.

That is until Bella bursts in on the scene and spies the pair together. Uh-oh!

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are still at odds over her interfering in his surf lessons business.

Ziggy can see Dean is stressed-out working his nightshifts at Salt while trying to get the surfing business off the ground. So she tries to ease his workload by having a word with Dean’s sister Mackenzie about his shifts at Salt.

But when Dean finds out Ziggy is still meddling, the scene is set for another showdown!

Elsewhere, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is still feeling overwhelmed being left in charge of the gym while boss Robbo (Jake Ryan) looks after newborn daughter, Grace.

So she’s more than grateful when Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) steps in to help her out. Hmm, could there still be a chance for these two to pursue something romantic?

