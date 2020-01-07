Home and Away spoilers: Colby Thorne and Mackenzie Booth KISS!

Colby Thorne and his ex-girlfriend Mackenzie Booth have a secret midnight rendezvous on Home and Away... unaware someone is watching them!

Having lied to his teenage sister Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) that he and girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are definitely over, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) sneaks off for a midnight rendezvous with his “ex” on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, little does Colby know that Bella overheard him make secret plans with Mackenzie, and follows him down to the pier where she spies the pair kissing!

Uh-oh.

The morning after the night before, how will Colby respond when angry Bella puts him on the spot about his whereabouts last night?

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is in a spin after being rejected by Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) after their kiss AND realising that landlady Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) witnessed the disastrous ending to her date at Salt!

After a heart-to-heart with Irene about being in a muddle over her feelings, Willow fears she has messed things-up with Alex, who rejected her thinking that Willow is just experimenting with her sexuality.

But Willow is beginning to realise she may have genuine feelings for hospital doc, Alex. Is it too late to save what’s blossoming between them?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) slowly seems to be getting back on track. Although wife Maggie (Kestie Morassi) wishes he would agree to start taking his anti-depressant medication again.

Then, while down at the Surf Club, Ben receives a call from his lawyer. But is it good news… or BAD news, that could send Ben into another downward spiral?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5