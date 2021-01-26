Home and Away spoilers: GUILTY! Colby Thorne is sent to prison…

Colby Thorne's KILLER crime finally catches-up with him when he is found guilty in court and sentenced to 25 years in prison on Home and Away...

The twists and turns in Colby Thorne’s trial continue as the policeman takes the stand to make a SHOCK confession on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Against the advice of his lawyer, Katherine (Neveen Hanna), copper Colby admits to the court that he did shoot dead his stepdad, Ross!

Colby’s sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and his best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) are both horrified that Colby has now sealed his doom.

Police detective, Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) watches on as Colby is sentenced to 25 years in prison…

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) must face the music after testifyng AGAINST her longtime friend, Colby in court.

But WHY did she do it?

Willow tries to explain her motive but neither Bella or Dean are ready to forgive and forget.

Realising the devastating effect her actions have had, gym manager Willow makes a BIG decision about her future in Summer Bay…

Elsewhere, Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) feels completely betrayed after discovering her ex-lover, Colby really was guilty all along.

She wrecked her marriage for a killer!

But with Colby sent to prison and out of the picture, is it possible there’s still a chance for Taylor to make things right with husband, Angelo?

ALSO, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is enjoying the secret thrill of being on the dating app.

However, things are about to take an unexpected turn when Marilyn accidentally matches with estranged husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington)!

Uh-oh!

