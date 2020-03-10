Home and Away spoilers: Will Colby Thorne reveal Robbo’s dying secret?

Jasmine is convinced Colby is hiding something about Robbo's death on Home and Away. Will the policeman confess ALL to grieving Jasmine?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has only just laid her husband Robbo to rest on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But Jasmine remains convinced there was more to Robbo’s death than meets the eye… and policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) may know what!

Trouble is, Colby, who was by Robbo’s hospital bed when he died, was sworn to secrecy. Robbo feared if Jasmine ever found out the TERRIBLE TRUTH she would never feel safe again!

As grieving Jasmine continues to confront Colby for answers, will he admit the truth about how Robbo’s fatal car crash came to happen?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his sister Tori (Penny McNamee) are about to head out of town for a family memorial for their brother Mason, who was shot dead during the hospital siege.

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), who was previously married to Mason’s older brother Brody, has mixed emotions about the memorial for her former brother-in-law.

Justin extends an invitation to Ziggy to attend. But she can’t face the thought of seeing her ex-husband Brody and his girlfriend, Simone again.

What should Ziggy do? And can her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) find a way to help with her dilemma?

Elsewhere, with all the sad times happening in Summer Bay, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is secretly planning something special… his and Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) wedding day!

