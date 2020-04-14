Home and Away spoilers: Will Colby Thorne survive SHOCK stabbing?

The Summer Bay copper's life is on the line after being stabbed by disturbed Douglas on Home and Away! Will he survive the ordeal?

It’s not looking good for policeman Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) when he is rushed to hospital on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Colby was stabbed in the leg by Leah Patterson’s (Ada Nicodemou) twisted kidnapper, Douglas (Adam Booth).

Dr Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) diagnoses that Colby has a severed artery in his leg and must have emergency surgery.

Colby’s teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), his best buddy Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and Dean’s sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are horrified by the turn of events.

Worried for his welfare, Mackenzie begins to question her feelings for ex-boyfriend Colby. Maybe she’s not really over him after all?

Meanwhile, Leah is FINALLY back home in the Bay among friends and family, after escaping from kidnapper Douglas and being rescued by boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart).

Justin is full of questions about what really happened to Leah since she disappeared from town weeks ago.

But is Leah ready to reveal the truth about her ordeal?

