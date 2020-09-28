Home and Away spoilers: Will Colby Thorne sleep with Taylor Rosetta?

As things start to heat-up between Colby Thorne and Taylor, will the copper cross the line by sleeping with his boss Angelo's wife on Home and Away?

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) continues to play a dangerous game by turning on the charm for Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson), the wife of his police detective boss, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:0opm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Colby is using unsuspecting Taylor to get information on Angelo’s investigation into the murder of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon.

After Taylor is yet again ignored by busy Angelo, who turns her down for a dinner date, cunning Colby takes advantange of the situation and agrees to let trained masseuse, Taylor give him a massage at his apartment.

But in the heat of the moment, Colby and Taylor get hands-on with each other…

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) can’t help feeling jealous when she sees her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) acting like a happy family with his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) and their young son, Jai (River Jarvis).

Amber is putting the pressure on Dean to drop everything and look after Jai.

Having already warned Ziggy there’s no longer a place for her in Dean’s life, could it be Amber is trying to get back together with Dean herself?

Over at the Parata house, things are still super-awkward between Tane (Ethan Browne) and his older brother, Ari’s (Rob Kipa Williams) girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) after he walked in on her naked in the bathroom!

Mackenzie is determined to push the situation aside and sort out the forbidden unresolved feelings between them.

But will Tane come clean and admit he still has the hots for his brother’s girlfriend?

