Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Colby Thorne snooping?

Uh-oh, It’s not looking good for Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) when the copper is caught snooping through detective Angelo Rosetta’s (Luke Jacobz) office on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Colby convinced Angelo’s wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) to help steal the key to Angelo’s office drawer, so he could snoop through the detective’s case files.

But how will Colby talk his way out of trouble after being caught red-handed by Angelo himself?

More convinced than ever that Colby was involved in the murder of his hated stepdad, Ross Nixon last year, Angelo closes in on the truth…

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) tries to make peace with his ex, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic), when she returns to town with their young son, Jai (River Jarvis).

Dean is expecting payback from Amber, after he went on the run with Jai, afraid she would stop him from seeing his son.

However, Amber seems strangely at peace with everything.

After a cryptic conversation between Amber and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts), Willow begins to wonder what Amber’s REAL intentions are where Dean is concerned.

Elsewhere, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) tries to get to the bottom of Roo Stewart’s (Georgie Parker) odd behaviour.

WHY is Roo avoiding Owen Slater’s phonecalls and refusing to reveal the reason why she has returned to Summer Bay without her fella?

