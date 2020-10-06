Home and Away spoilers: Colby Thorne spends the night with Taylor!

Uh-oh, it looks like Colby Thorne and Taylor's affair has passed the point of no return when the pair sneak-off for a SECRET motel meeting on Home and Away...

There’s no turning back for Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) as he takes his affair with married woman, Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) to the next level on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Despite his closest friends warning him to steer clear of his Detective Angelo Rosetta’s (Luke Jacobz) wife, Colby secretly meets Taylor at a motel and they spend the night together…

It’s all part of Colby’s plan to use Taylor to get inside info on Angelo’s investigation into the death of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon.

But is Colby playing a VERY dangerous game?

Meanwhile, what is going on with John Palmer (Shane Withington)?

The Surf Club boss seems to be hanging about, eager for company with anyone who will give him the time of day.

Having already worn out his welcome with both Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) while they are busy trying to work, John turns his attention to Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic), her son Jai and also Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).

Could it be that John is lonely now his marriage to Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) appears to be over?

Elsewhere, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) makes a passionate plea to girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) about all the reasons they should stay together.

But is there really enough room for Ziggy in Dean’s life now that he is so busy getting to know his long-lost son, Jai?

Just when it looks like Dean has convinced Ziggy to move back into the apartment, Dean does something that could jeopardise everything…

