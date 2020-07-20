Colby makes an unannounced visit to the Parata house on Home and Away and discovers an incriminating piece of evidence...

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) remains suspicious that Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) was somehow involved with the recent break-in at the Diner on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But does policeman Colby also have a personal vendetta against Ari, considering Colby’s ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is now an item with Ari?

Things get tense when Colby makes an unannounced visit to the Parata house and clashes with Ari and his brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) and their teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

However, Colby finds an item of clothing he believes matches with evidence from the Diner break-in and orders a search warrant!

Is Colby close to catching the culprit? Or has the law enforcer got it all WRONG?

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is still reeling from the news that his terminally-ill dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) has decided to leave the Bay.

Ryder is feeling robbed of the chance to spend more time with long-lost dad, Evan who he only met a few weeks ago.

With Ryder’s aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) planning to travel alongside Evan and drive him to palliative care, can she convince Ryder to change his tune and say goodbye to Evan before it really is too late?

