Home and Away spoilers: THREE’s a crowd for Bella Nixon!

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) just wants to spend some quality time alone with her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Trouble is, Nikau insists on inviting his sort-of step cousin, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) along everywhere they go.

After failing to get her friend, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) to run interference and hang out with Chloe for a while, Bella decides to take matters into her own hands.

Bella confronts Chloe and tells her to get lost so she and Nikau can spend some time together.

However, things get heated between the gals when Chloe refuses to be sent packing by Bella.

Just as a row breaks out, Nikau and Ryder arrive on the scene.

But Bella is left crushed, when angry Nikau takes Chloe’s side…

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) remains unaware that Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) does not have his best interests at heart.

The scheming estate agent has been secretly snooping through John’s private financial documents.

WHAT is she up to?

Turning on the tears, Susie claims she is about to find herself homeless!

To Susie’s secret delight, gullible John invites her to move into the Palmer house…

Over at Summer Bay House, things are still tense.

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) blames her husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) and their daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) for driving her troubled son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) out of the Bay.

Martha is ready to pack her bags and return to her home in Merimbula – until Alf and Roo manage to talk her out of it.

But all is not well with Martha.

She flees to find friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and makes a SHOCK allegation about Alf and Roo…

