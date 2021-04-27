Home and Away spoilers: There’s DANGER for Justin Morgan!

Surf's up for Justin Morgan on Home and Away. But it's not looking good for Justin when a big wave knocks him off his board...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is not happy when he hears John Palmer (Shane Withington) has returned on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Justin and girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have lost $90,000 because of John’s scheming ex, Susie McAllister.

John is determined to make things right after discovering how much trouble the Surf Club is in.

But Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is not making things easy for John.

He can’t believe the Surf Club President gave conwoman Susie such easy access to the Club’s money.

How can John make things right?

Meanwhile, Justin and Leah continue to clash over what has happened.

The couple has a massive argument at the Surf Club.

Justin is left reeling when Leah SNAPS and delivers some harsh home truths…

Needing some distance, Justin escspes to the beach and grabs the nearest surf board.

Leah runs after Justin to try and clear the air after their argument.

But instead she is SHOCKED to see Justin suddenly knocked off his board by a big wave.

Justin disappears beneath the surf…

Is this the end for Justin Morgan?

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) wants to spend some quality time with her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

But the couple are constantly stuck with loved-up Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

Just when Bella and Nikau settle down poolside at the Parata house for some alone time, Ryder and Chloe arrive to crash the party!

When Bella storms off, will Ryder and Chloe finally get the message?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR