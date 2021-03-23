Home and Away spoilers: DANGER for Nikau Parata and Bella Nixon!

Nikau Parata and girlfriend Bella plan a BIG night out with Ryder and Chloe on Home and Away. But things take a terrifying turn...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) have a SECRET plan on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

They are determined to stop the squabbling between Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

Nikau and Bella plan a big night out in Yabbie Creek, hoping Ryder and Chloe will end their rivalry with the help of some drinks and dancing.

But things do not go according to plan.

While Bella and Nikau are waiting to catch the bus into town, a van full of thugs suddenly pulls up beside them.

Ryder and Chloe rush to help, as the thugs bundle Bella and Nikau into the back of their van!

But in the chaos, Ryder and Chloe get taken captive too!

WHO has kidnapped Nikau, Bella, Ryder and Chloe?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is devastated after her break-up with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).

She did not see that coming!

Mackenzie’s housemate, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) provides emotional support.

But Mac and Ari’s break-up is all the more heartbreaking since’s there’s some BOMBSHELL news Mac is yet to tell him…

Elsewhere, Ari’s ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is shocked when she hears he has broken-up with Mackenzie.

But what will Mia do when she realises Ari ended things with his girlfriend because of her?

Will Mia fall for Ari’s charms all over again?

ALSO, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) think they may have found the house of their dreams.

However, Justin’s sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) soon puts a dampener on things.

WHY doesn’t Tori like Justin and Leah’s dream home?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR