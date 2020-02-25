Home and Away spoilers: DANGER for Robbo and Jasmine Delaney!

After discovering the details of two shock murders, Robbo realises that the lives of him and wife Jasmine are under threat again on Home and Away...

Just when Robbo (played by Jake Ryan) and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) thought they were out of danger, their lives are turned upside down again on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

After receiving a mystery package, Robbo is shocked to discover his friend, Sgt Lance Salisbury has been shot dead.

And that’s not all. In another twist, Dylan Carter has been found dead in his prison cell!

Robbo suspects the Ouroboros gang are somehow behind the murders and are trying to scare him and Jasmine from testifying at the trials of baddies Des and Victor.

Realising his family are in danger once again, Robbo ensures Jasmine and his baby daughter, Grace, are left under police guard, while Robbo rushes off to find out WHO is threatening their lives…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is still reeling from being accused of uploading a sex video featuring him and girlfriend Jade (Mia Morrissey).

Ryder insists he is being set-up by Jade, who vowed to get even with the bartender after he reported her for stealing money from restaurant Salt.

However, things are not looking good for Ryder when a copy of the sex tape is found on his phone and appears to have been uploaded to the internet from his account!

Furious at the turn of events, Ryder storms off to confront Jade…

But when policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) later arrives in his police vehicle, WHO will get arrested?

Jade… or Ryder?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5