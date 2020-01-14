Home and Away spoilers: WHO’S that girl flirting with Dean Thompson?

Could there be trouble in paradise between Ziggy and her boyfriend Dean on Home and Away when a new surf student Jade starts flirting with him!

Uh-oh, it looks like Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has got a new love rival on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

When Ziggy’s boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) starts his next surf lessons, a young backpacker Jade (Mia Morrissey) clearly takes a fancy to instructor Dean!

Ziggy notices Jade’s flirty behaviour and soon warns her to rack off – leading to an even bigger bust-up between Ziggy and Dean.

Could newcomer Jade spell trouble for the couple?

Meanwhile, Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) opens up to Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) about her past relationship – and the reason why she needs to be sure Willow is pursuing their relationship for the right reasons and not just experimenting with her sexuality.

Is it just a passing phase for Willow? Or are her feelings for Alex the real deal?

Elsewhere, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is still reeling from hubby Robbo (Jake Ryan) coldly reminding her how she told him she didn’t want to have a child with him.

Jasmine made that statement months ago, when other drama was going on. So she’s furious he is now using that against her as an excuse not to let her near baby Grace.

However, after some tough love from Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), Robbo begins to realise the error of his ways and starts to see how much Jasmine just wants to support him and his new daughter.

A family united again?

