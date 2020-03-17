Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson is angry with Alex Neilson

After Dean Thompson hears through the grapevine that Willow is thinking about leaving Summer Bay, the hothead confronts Willow's girlfriend Alex on Home and Away

Willow Harris (played by Sarah Roberts) faces a dilemma now her girlfriend Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) has asked her to move to Queensland with her on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Willow confides in Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) about her dilemma. She doesn’t want to break-up with Alex but she’s also not sure she can leave Summer Bay and everyone she loves behind.

However, when Mackenzie happens to mention to her brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) that Willow might be leaving the Bay, he is NOT happy…

Hot-headed Dean angrily confronts Alex and accuses her of being selfish by pressuring Willow to give up her life in the Bay for the sake of Alex’s medical career!

Will Dean’s angry outburst cause conflict between Willow and Alex over their future plans together?

Meanwhile, having turned down the chance to become a mechanic for a racecar team recently, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) decides to approach garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and ask for her old job back.

But at the garage, Ziggy is startled to discover everything’s in chaos as an overwhelmed Justin struggles to keep up with his work commitments while worrying over the disappearance of his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).

Thrown in at the deep end, Ziggy is determined to find a way to help Justin get things back on track.

Elsewhere, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is preparing to return to work at the hospital.

But following the death of Robbo, the father of her baby daughter Grace, Tori finds herself under pressure to make the right decision about Grace’s childcare.

How can she know if Robbo would approve of her plans to be a busy working mum?

