Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson and Amber Simmons KISS!

What the heck! WHY is Dean Thompson kissing his ex, Amber on Home and Away? Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy might have something to say about that!

Things are not looking good between Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) after Dean’s SHOCK confession on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Ziggy has been left reeling from the revelation that Dean helped policeman, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) cover-up the murder of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon last year.

Despite Dean’s declaration of love to Ziggy and his attempts to justify why he became an accomplice to murder, Ziggy is unsure if she can ever look at Dean the same way again.

And it doesn’t help the situation when Ziggy discovers good friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) also knew about Colby and Dean’s crime and has kept the secret from Ziggy all this time…

Are Ziggy and Dean about to break-up?

Devastated at the turn of events, Dean seeks comfort with his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) and the pair unexpectedly find themselves kissing…

Meanwhile, at Northern Districts Hospital, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) goes in for surgery to investigate a tumour on his spinal cord.

But midway through the operation, neurosurgeon Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) suddenly calls Justin’s doctor sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) into surgery.

There’s a sudden complication which could leave Justin permanently paralysed…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5