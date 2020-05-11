Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Dean Thompson confront Ari Parata?

Dean Thompson comes over all protective when he finds out his sister Mackenzie has been flirting with his ex prison mate Ari on Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is NOT happy when he hears his sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has been flirting with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean is worried that Mackenzie might be into his former prison-mate, Ari and stomps off to give Ari a “friendly” warning to stay away from his sister!

However, things could get complicated since Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has his sights set on getting back together with ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie.

But he’s completely unaware that Mackenzie may now have eyes for someone else.

Meanwhile, having been in a bad mood since her break-up, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) finally seeks some emotional support from friends Colby and Dean.

She admits how she fell for ex-girlfriend, Alex Neilson, and their relationship was wonderful.

But now that Alex has left the Bay, what’s next for Willow?

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is being an emotional support for boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) after the Morgan family scattered the ashes of Justin’s younger brother, Mason.

Together, it looks like Leah and Justin are ready to put their recent ordeals behind them and look to the future.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5