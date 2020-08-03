Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson strikes a business deal!

Dean Thompson becomes the unexpected new owner of Ben's Boards when departing owner Ben makes him an offer he can't refuse on Home and Away!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) are wowed by her parents generous house offer on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will Ziggy and Dean agree to move into the Astoni farmhouse once Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) have departed Summer Bay and moved to Italy?

But the SUPRISE offers don’t end there…

Dean is thrown when Ben wants him to take over the running of his surf business, Ben’s Boards!

The thought of running his own business is all a bit overwhelming for Dean.

Will Ben convince Dean that he has faith in him and that he is up for the challange?

Meanwhile, things may be looking up for Dean but Ziggy just seems so down-in-the-dumps.

While helping Maggie and Ben pack-up their belongings, WHAT does Ziggy stumble upon which reduces her to tears?

Elsewhere, after calling a truce to bid a spiritual farewell to their late brother, Mikaere, tensions arise between Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) again.

Now that sister-in-law Gemma has returned home to New Zealand, there is extra financial pressure to pay the rent on the Parata family house.

Ari and Tane clash when Tane considers returning to crime to help pay their way.

With policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) still keeping a close eye on the family, will Tane heed Ari’s warning to keep things crime-free?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5