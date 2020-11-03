Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Dean Thompson clash with Amber?

Dean Thompson reckons it is time to introduce his long-lost son, Jai to his mum Karen on Home and Away. However, his ex, Amber has other ideas!

With final preparations underway for Dean Thompson’s (played by Patrick O’Connor) young son Jai’s (River Jarvis) birthday, Dean wonders if it’s time to reveal his BIG secret to his mum, Karen on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, when Dean tells his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) he thinks it is time his mum met their son, Jai, she refuses to let it happen!

WHAT is Amber’s problem with Karen?

Meanwhile, with boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) still recovering after hospital surgery, mechanic Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is in need of help at the garage.

After finding Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) down on his luck, after quitting his job at local restaurant Salt, Ziggy convinces Justin to hire Tane.

Ziggy is convinced Tane is the man for the job, and later the pair head out for drinks at Salt to celebrate Tane’s new employment.

However, it doesn’t take long for tongues to start wagging. And newly single Ziggy is alarmed when the local gossips think she is out on a date with Tane!

WHY is everyone saying that? Are there any fuzzy feelings between Ziggy and her hunky new co-worker?

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is pleased to see boyfriend, Justin appears to be on the mend.

But little does Leah know but Justin has started to experience worrying symptoms again after his back surgery.

Could it be his recent medical crisis isn’t over yet?

