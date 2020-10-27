Dean Thompson is under pressure when police detective Angelo starts asking some awkward questions on Home and Away. What will Dean reveal?

Is suspicious police detective Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz) slowly closing in on Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and his buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) on Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Angelo continues to investigate the murder of policeman Colby’s criminal stepdad, Ross Nixon, the detective is convinced that SOMEONE in Summer Bay knows more about the crime than they are letting on.

But what will Dean do when Angelo corners the surfboard shop boss and starts asking some rather awkward questions?

Will Dean, who secretly helped Colby cover-up Ross’s murder, start to crumble during Angelo’s unofficial interrogation at Salt?

Meanwhile, Colby and friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts), who also knows his killer secret, are worried when they see Angelo questioning Dean.

Since Colby and Dean recently had a massive bust-up over the SHOCK events that happened last year, can Colby still count on Dean’s loyalty to keep quiet about what happened?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) worries she has crossed a professional line after her dinner “date” with dishy Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) at Salt.

Tori is not sure if she can separate work from her relationships and the whole idea of romance is too much for her at the moment.

But is Tori already getting ahead of herself?

Before she gets the chance to make a decision about Christian, she finds the neurosurgeon having dinner with someone else at Salt!

But WHO?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5