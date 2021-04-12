Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson HOOKS-UP with Amber!

Dean Thompson is falling for Amber all over again now that she is back in the Bay. Will they give their past relationship another go on Home and Away?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) and his ex Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) are finally back in a good place on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

It was a bit touch-and-go there for a while, after Amber did a runner with their young son, Jai (River Jarvis).

But as Dean and Amber reminisce about old times, it seems to bring them closer.

Dean still doesn’t understand why Amber won’t give their past relationship another chance.

However, on today’s episode of the Aussie soap, it appears Dean may finally sweet-talk Amber back into his arms… and bed!

Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is reeling at the news that Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is pregnant.

Tane doesn’t think it is fair that Mac still hasn’t told his brother and her ex-boyfriend, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) the news.

But Mac is still undecided whether she is going ahead with the pregnancy.

As Tane continues to push the issue, Mac is stunned when Tane reveals a SHOCK secret about Ari’s past relationship with his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson)…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is still in a muddle after THAT kiss with Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

The two Salt employees are sort-of friends now.

But they claimed they couldn’t stand each other when they first met!

Does Ryder now want to pursue a romance with Chloe?

ALSO, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) decide to head off to see the new house they have bought.

