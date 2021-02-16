Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson makes a MYSTERY phonecall

When Dean Thompson finds out about Ari and Tane's planned armed robbery on Home and Away, he decides to put in a call to the River Boys!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is very worried about his best buddy, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin), who remains in hospital after being beaten-up in prison on Home and Away.

However, while Colby’s life hangs in the balance, Dean is about to discover there’s another BIG drama about to happen!

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) are still being pressured to go ahead with an armed robbery in nearby Reefton Lakes by Paul (Jack Finsterer) and his gang.

Ari and Tane try to avoid Dean’s awkward questions about what they are planning.

But with the drug debt still hanging over their heads plus Paul’s blackmail attempt, the Parata brothers may have no choice but to commit the crime!

However, Dean has other ideas.

When he discovers the hit is on River Boys’ turf, he makes a MYSTERY phonecall…

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has been left fearing the worst after her emergency dash to the hospital to visit her big brother, Colby.

And Dean hasn’t made the situation any easier with his scary stories of how dangerous life in prison can be.

Afraid for Colby’s life, Bella turns to Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her fella, Ari for support.

Elsewhere, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) tries to play nice with Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald), for the sake of Alf’s wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin).

Martha has already warned Alf not to make her choose between him and her troubled son, Kieran, who just recently arrived in the Bay to reconcile with Martha.

Things seem to be looking-up for Kieran, when gym owner, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) offers him a job.

But little does anyone know, that Kieran is battling his dark demons with the help of a secret alcohol stash…

