Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson panics over SHOCK news!

The Mangrove River crew are reeling from the news about dead Ross on Home and Away, especially Colby's partner-in-crime, Dean Thompson...

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) is managing to remain strangely calm after learning the police have discovered the dead body of his hated stepdad, Ross Nixon out in the bush on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Colby’s teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) fears he will go to prison if the truth comes out that policeman Colby shot Ross dead for all the terrible things he had done.

Colby tries to keep everyone calm, convinced that Ross’s murder won’t lead back to any of them.

But Colby’s best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is not convinced.

After all, Dean was the one who helped Colby cover-up the crime that fateful night.

What if they weren’t as clever covering their tracks as they thought?

Meanwhile, the Parata house is suddenly feeling crowded for Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), as he looks on jealously while his older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) gets it on with girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) in the swimming pool.

Clocking the tension, Tane’s teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) questions whether his uncle Tane is attracted to Mackenzie.

But as Nikau continues to push the matter, Tane SNAPS and takes his frustrations out on Nikau…

