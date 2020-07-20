Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson PROPOSES to Ziggy Astoni?

Dean Thompson whisks Ziggy off on a romantic roadtrip to celebrate the couple's one-year anniversary on Home and Away. But does Dean have SECRET plans to propose?

There's a romantic roadtrip in store in today's episode of Home and Away.

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) decides to suprise girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) with the last-minute trip, to celebrate their official one-year anniversary.

But with the future of her parents’ marriage still on her mind, could it be Ziggy has forgotten about their milestone?

Away from the drama of Summer Bay, Dean confirms his love for Ziggy with a surprise gift.

WHAT is it? Any chance Dean could be popping the question?

Back in the Bay, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is delighted that Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) has given her permission to feature Jasmine’s baby stepdaughter, Grace in marketing images for a new mum and baby yoga class at the local gym.

However, Jasmine is thrown into a spin when a mother from the online forum she has secretly been using, arrives at the gym and believes Grace is Jasmine’s baby.

Will Jasmine correct the mistake or carry on covering-up her unhealthy web of lies?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is discharged from hospital and returns home to the Palmer house.

But it’s not such a happy homecoming, after John realises that he and wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) will no longer be sharing a bedroom because of the current status of their marriage.

Can John accept this new dynamic?

