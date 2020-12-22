Home and Away spoilers: Will Dean Thompson flee to Queensland?

Dean Thompson is getting himself into a whole lot of trouble as he goes on the run with his young son, Jai and prepares to flee to Queensland on Home and Away!

Dean has been getting increasingly frustrated with his ex, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic), who keeps threatening to stop letting him see Jai.

Dean has been getting increasingly frustrated with his ex, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic), who keeps threatening to stop letting him see Jai.

So in desperation, Dean has disappeared with Jai and taken him to an old hideout from his time as a River Boy.

But not wanting to be separated from his son, Dean is ready to say goodbye to Summer Bay and flee to Queensland…

Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) isn’t happy that she still has a van full of stolen goods parked at the farmhouse.

Ziggy’s garage workmate, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) says he’s going to find a way to shift the stolen goods. But suddenly Ziggy can’t get hold of Tane over the phone.

With Tane’s older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) asking awkward questions about his whereabouts, Ziggy tries to act cool and cover his tracks.

But knowing she is in over her head, Ziggy knows she needs some help.

WHO does Ziggy call?

