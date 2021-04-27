Home and Away spoilers: Can Dean Thompson RESCUE Justin Morgan?

Will it be Dean Thompson to the rescue on today's episode of Home and Away? Time is running out for Justin after his SHOCK surfing accident...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is on a rescue mission on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean finds Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) screaming for help on the beach!

Leah’s fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has disappeared beneath the sea after being knocked off his surf board…

Has he drowned?

Leah looks on as Dean plunges into the surf in search of Justin.

Will Dean save the day?

Meanwhile, things threaten to get out of hand between Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) again.

At the Diner, nurse Lewis tries to wind-up doctor Christian about being suspended from job over recent happenings at the hospital.

Will Christian SNAP and throw another punch in Lewis’s direction?

And it looks like there could be more bad news in store for Christian.

He receives a phone call summoning him to a meeting at the hospital.

The post-mortem results from the most recent hospital death are back.

Will Christian be held accountable for the patient’s mysterious death?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) quizzes Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) about her love life.

Willow is not looking to date again right now.

However, the conversation starts Willow thnking about her ex, Alex Neilson.

Did Willow make a mistake not moving to Queensland with Alex?

Could there still be a chance for Willow and Alex?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5



Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR