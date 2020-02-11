Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson makes a SHOCK discovery!

Dean is not a happy camper on Home and Away when he discovers both his girlfriend Ziggy and best friend Willow have been hiding BIG secrets from him...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) hasn’t had the heart to tell her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) that she has landed the job with the race team and must leave Summer Bay very soon on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, while Ziggy tries to pluck up the courage to break the bad news, little does she know but Dean has seen a message pop-up on her phone about the new job…

Meanwhile, Ziggy is not the only one keeping secrets from Dean.

As more and more folk discover the truth about Willow Harris’s (Sarah Roberts) blossoming relationship with hospital doctor, Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura), Willow knows it’s time she told ex-boyfriend, Dean.

But given their history, Willow worries how he’ll deal with the news.

Unfortunately, Dean doesn’t take the news well. Not because Willow is now dating a woman but because she was too scared to tell him in the first place.

With Dean now at odds with both Ziggy and Willow, how will the surfer dude deal with his anger?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) continues to manipulate big brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin), by pretending to be ill in order to keep him away from on/off girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

However, when Bella discovers she is failing her school work and may have to repeat Year 11 at Summer Bay High, will the troublesome teenager be forced to get her act together?

