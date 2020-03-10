Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Dean Thompson shocked to see?

There's a blast from the past for Dean when he recognises someone from his prison days on Home and Away. But WHO does he bump into?

So far, we don’t know too much about mystery man Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and his family on Home and Away (1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, it looks like someone in Summer Bay already holds the key to Ari’s past. But WHO?

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is shocked and surprised when he bumps into Ari, who he recognises from his days in prison!

Ari is immediately worried Dean will rat him out, despite Dean trying to assure Ari the folk of Summer Bay will accept him.

Meanwhile, Ari remains a hero in the eyes of Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) after he protected her during the hospital siege.

So after Marilyn has a panic attack in the Diner, and Ari is there is calm her down, she decides the time has come to let EVERYONE know what a hero Ari is.

Unfortunately, Marilyn’s good intentions could have grave implications for the entire Parata family…

Elsewhere, Ari’s nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has problems of his own, as he starts to become suspicious of new lover, Jade (Mia Morrissey).

Could it be that Jade is not as innocent as she claims, and Nikau should have listened to the warnings of Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich)?

When Jade senses she’s losing Nikau’s trust, the bartender turns on the charm and lures him into the Salt pantry for some passion.

However, Jade’s completely caught off guard by what Nikau does next!

And at Summer Bay House, wedding preparations are in full swing with Ryder happy for the distraction from his recent dramas with bad girl Jade.

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) insists her parents Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) honour tradition by spending their last night before the wedding apart.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5