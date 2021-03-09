Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson has a SURPRISE visitor!

Just as Dean Thompson is dealing with all the drama involving ex-girlfriend Ziggy, someone else from his past returns on Home and Away...

Ziggy tries to reach out to Dean, still feeling guilty for dropping the bombshell on him about her and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

Ziggy tries to reach out to Dean, still feeling guilty for dropping the bombshell on him about her and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

However, Dean’s not interested.

Instead, he tries to get over his heartbreak and focus on work at Ben’s Boards instead.

But just as Dean is leaving for work, he encounters a blast-from-the past…

Just what is Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) doing back in Summer Bay?

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is still feeling annoyed after her squabble with boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Nikau didn’t back-up Bella during her argument with his family relative, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

With Chloe and her mum Mia (Anna Samson) now sticking around in the Bay for a while, will Bella have to put up with Chloe hanging out with her and Nikau all the time?

Can Bella and Nikau get their relationship back on track?

Elsewhere, things continue to take a strange turn for Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin).

She is convinced that her husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) and their daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) have been keeping her prisoner.

Then, later that night her son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) unexpectedly returns to make amends!

But how will Alf and Roo react if they discover troubled Kieran is back?

