Home and Away spoilers: Does Dean Thompson want Ziggy Astoni back?

Ziggy Astoni is thrown when ex-boyfriend, Dean makes a drunken confession on Home and Away. Does he want them to get back together?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is heading on a downward spiral now that his best buddy, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has been sent to prison on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean still feels bad that he didn’t go ahead and confess to his own part in helping Colby cover-up the murder of his stepdad, Ross Nixon.

And after being betrayed by longtime friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) who testified against Colby in court, it’s all getting a bit much for Dean.

After drinking himself silly at Salt and making a scene in public, a drunk and emotional Dean turns-up on ex-girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni’s (Sophie Dillman) doorstep.

He makes a drunken confession that he needs her! WHAT will Ziggy do?

Meanwhile, Colby’s sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is in a panic after she and Dean are turned away at the prison gates when they go to visit Colby.

Why aren’t they allowed to see Colby? Has something bad happened to him?

At the hospital, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) emerges from Justin Morgan’s (James Stewart) emergency surgery to remove the rest of the tumour from his spine.

But will Christian bring Justin’s anxious sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) and Justin’s girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) good or bad news about Justin’s condition?

Elsewhere in the Bay, an unexpected opportunity comes Ryder Jackson’s (Lukas Radovich) way after he is selected for a TAFE internship aboard a cruise ship.

Ryder’s family reckon this will be a great opportunity for him to experience life away from Summer Bay.

But with all the drama going on with his good friend, Bella over her brother, Colby, will selfless Ryder decide to stick around to support her?

AND, the plot thickens when Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) checks through a pile of post and discovers a cryptic handwritten note from someone called Kieran.

WHO is Kieran and why does he want to meet Martha?

Could Martha be hiding a BIG secret from husband, Alf (Ray Meagher)?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR