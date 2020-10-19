Home and Away spoilers: Does Dean Thompson want Ziggy Astoni back?

Dean Thompson returns to the Bay on Home and Away. Is he ready to make another attempt to get back together with his now ex-girlfriend, Ziggy?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is back on today's episode of Home and Away.

But he immediately finds himself in the bad books!

Dean’s now ex-girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is annoyed that he just took off, leaving her dad’s shop, Ben’s Boards closed for days.

Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) isn’t happy with Dean either. How could he just run off, abandoning her and their young son, Jai (River Jarvis)?

Has Dean now jeopardised his chance to co-parent Jai with Amber?

And what about Ziggy? Does Dean have any chance at all of winning her back after THAT shock confession?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is in a panic that she has breached the AVO conditions, after Justin Morgan (James Stewart) allowed Jasmine to babysit her stepdaughter, Grace.

Jasmine is afraid of how Grace’s mum, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) will react to this turn of events.

Is there a chance Jasmine could be banned from seeing Grace again?

Elsewhere, Tori is still not quite sure what’s happening between her and dishy doctor, Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

She is hoping they have put that rather awkward kiss in the lift behind them.

But when Tori bumps into Christian again at Salt and he makes a cryptic comment, could it be that things might start moving in an unexpected direction between the medics?

ALSO, is it time for Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) to make a BIG change?

Feeling down-in-the-dumps on the day of his late dad, Evan Slater’s birthday, Ryder takes some advice from his granddad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and decides he needs to be living his life to the fullest.

What could this mean for Ryder’s future in Summer Bay?

