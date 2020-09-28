Home and Away spoilers: Can Dean Thompson win over Ziggy Astoni?

Now that Ziggy has moved back into her family's old farmhouse, Dean Thompson fears he is slowly losing his girlfriend on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has packed her bags and moved out on boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ziggy is starting to feel like there’s no place for her in Dean’s life, now he is getting to know his long-lost son, Jai (River Jarvis), born from his relationship with ex-lover, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic).

Afraid he is slowly losing the love of his life, Dean confesses his love and commitment to Ziggy.

He wants both Ziggy and his relationship with Jai.

But will it be enough to convince Ziggy there’s a place for her in Dean’s new family dynamic?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has decided to move in with her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams) after being given notice to move out of her current apartment.

However, Mackenzie’s brother, Dean is afraid the move could lead to a whole lot of trouble, given the unresolved feelings between Mackenzie and Ari’s younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne).

And sure enough, just as Mackenzie is enjoying a relaxing bath at the Parata house, Tane accidentally walks in on her!

Is this awkward new living set-up going to be too much trouble?

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still annoyed that his well-meaning sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) has invited Justin’s daughter, Ava for a visit.

With Ava’s arrival looming, Justin has to decide whether he will tell his daughter about his SHOCK health diagnosis…

