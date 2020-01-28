Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson surprises Ziggy Astoni

Dean decides to surprise girlfriend Ziggy when he unexpectedly visits her at the racetrack on Home and Away. But he doesn't get a warm welcome...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is already missing girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), who is taking time out from Summer Bay for a job trial with a raceteam on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There’s a part of Dean that worries Ziggy is going to meet someone that’s better suited than him while she’s away. And if she lands the job after the trial, it means she will leave the Bay… and him.

Meanwhile, out on the racetrack, Ziggy is doing her best to impress her supervisor, Kurt (Dylan Hare) and racecar driver, Alana (Erin Clare).

With Kurt piling on the pressure for mechanic Ziggy to get things right, she is feeling super-stressed out and worried she is going to mess-up her trial.

So in a case of terrible timing, Ziggy is not exactly happen when Dean shows up at the racetrack, since she has been missing his calls while she’s been working.

Instead of a romantic reunion, Dean is in for a rude awakening when Ziggy makes it clear he should NOT have come!

Elsewhere in the Bay, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is still trying to find the right time to tell her friends and family about her blossoming romance with Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura).

However, friends are one thing. But telling her family is a whole other thing. Can Alex offer Willow some advice on “coming out”?

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is still trying to make things right with girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), realising he hasn’t treated her very well of late.

Colby knows he’s been a bad boyfriend and can’t keep messing Mackenzie around because of any drama involving his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

So the policeman reaches the painful decision to officially end things with Mackenzie…

