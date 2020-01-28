Home and Away spoilers: Is Dean Thompson ready to lose Ziggy Astoni?

After visiting girlfriend Ziggy at the racetrack on Home and Away, Dean sees how much the job trial means to her. But is he ready to possibly let Ziggy go?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) got a rather frosty reception from his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) when he made a surprise visit to see her at the racetrack where she is on a job trial with a racing team on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Luckily it’s not long before the couple kiss and make-up after Ziggy explains she is tired from working all night, because she is determined to impress supervisor Kurt (Dylan Hare) and racecar driver, Alana (Erin Clare).

When Dean stays on to watch Ziggy at work as a mechanic, he can see how much the job trial means to her. But if she is offered a full-time job at the end of the trial, could he stand to see his girlfriend leave him and Summer Bay behind?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is struggling to stay positive as he awaits further news of his sister Tori in hospital.

Justin was sure Tori would have woken from her coma by now. But there’s still no sign of an improvement.

Seeing Justin so downcast, girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) knows she must do what she can to be Justin’s rock in his time of need.

Elsewhere, Robbo (Jake Ryan) and his wife, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) have an unexpected meeting with a lawyer, Yvonne Wise (Danielle King), from the Australian Federal Police, who wants to get statements from them both about Jasmine’s kidnap ordeal and Robbo’s connection to the men originally responsible for his family’s murder.

But when Yvonne starts grilling Robbo about the past and his family’s murder, Jasmine is shocked when he angrily SNAPS…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5